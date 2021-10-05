Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.