Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,305,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

