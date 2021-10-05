Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.