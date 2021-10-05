Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $440.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

