Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 49.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $603.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $559.91 and its 200 day moving average is $531.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $626.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

