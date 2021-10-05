Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

