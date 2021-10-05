Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.23 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,528 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

