Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.62 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

