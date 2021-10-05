Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,737,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,764,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $278.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.60 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

