Private Advisor Group LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

