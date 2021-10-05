Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.29 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

