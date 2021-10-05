Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,185,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118,124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

