Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $345.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

