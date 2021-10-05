Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.