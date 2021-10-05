Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 19,567 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

