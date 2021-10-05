Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.93% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after buying an additional 102,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after buying an additional 47,002 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 650,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after buying an additional 69,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 62,597 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

