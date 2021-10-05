Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

