Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.96. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

