Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $413,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $259,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $338.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.87. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.