Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,654 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $603.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.91 and a 200-day moving average of $531.39. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $626.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.