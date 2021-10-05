Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 75,528 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $60.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

