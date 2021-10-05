Privatix (PRIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $57,686.45

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Privatix has a total market cap of $57,686.45 and $30,280.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Privatix has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.46 or 0.08281435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00257968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00112136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

