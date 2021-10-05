Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $2,873,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 802,281 shares of company stock worth $50,032,379. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.29 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

