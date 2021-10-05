Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

