Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Marriott International stock opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.