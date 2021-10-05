Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

