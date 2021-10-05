Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

