Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

