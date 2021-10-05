Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barbara Oil Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $4,157,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $614.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.27 and a 200-day moving average of $603.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

