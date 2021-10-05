Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 101.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock worth $317,100,882.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

