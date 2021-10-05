Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $294.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

