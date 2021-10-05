Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,762 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.94.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,724. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

