Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 278.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $173.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

