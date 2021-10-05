Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $337.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

