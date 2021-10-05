Profund Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD opened at $1,372.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,525.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,379.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $977.02 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.83.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

