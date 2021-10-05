Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

