Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 74.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 50,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 193.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

