Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.