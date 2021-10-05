Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after acquiring an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,332,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,212,000 after buying an additional 140,556 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

