Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Jeremy Segal Sells 1,281 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. 280,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,724. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progress Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

