Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. 280,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,724. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

