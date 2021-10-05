Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,635 shares of company stock valued at $20,296,639. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.