ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 118,553 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,553 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $159,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

ABT traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.79. 85,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.