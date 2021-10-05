ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $139,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.04. 196,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

