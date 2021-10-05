ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 360,422 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,422 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $143,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,257,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,089,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.67. 96,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.