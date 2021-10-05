ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 81,286 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Starbucks worth $142,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 49,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 38,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.01. 161,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,761. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

