ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,023 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Target worth $170,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.69. 77,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,439. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average of $231.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.