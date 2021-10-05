ProShare Advisors LLC Has $139.19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $139,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 100,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $169.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day moving average is $156.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.44. The company has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

