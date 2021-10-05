ProShare Advisors LLC Has $265.08 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275,546 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $265,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 224,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,045,887. The company has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

