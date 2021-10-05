ProShare Advisors LLC Has $317.98 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,957 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $317,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.43. 49,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $270.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $635.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

